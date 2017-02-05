Sheffield Wednesday: Claude Dielna leaves Owls to join Dinamo Bucharest

Sheffield Wednesday have shifted one of their fringe players, with Claude Dielna moving to Dinamo Bucharest.

The 29 year old joins the Romanian outfit, managed by former Chelsea and Juventus striker Adrian Mutu, on loan for the remainder of the season.

Dielna has not played a single first team game for the Owls under Carlos Carvalhal and had a spell on loan at Slovan Bratislava last season.

In all, the Frenchman has made 25 appearances for Wednesday, scoring once, an injury time winner against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in December 2014.