Sheffield Wednesday: Claude Dielna in hot water after social media outburst

Defender Claude Dielna could face disciplinary action after breaching the club’s social media policy, The Star can reveal.

The defender, frozen out under Carlos Carvalhal, claimed on Instagram earlier today that the Owls blocked him from leaving Hillsborough before Wednesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Dielna, who has been placed on the transfer list and not been allocated a squad number, wrote: “They dont want i play with the 1st team but they dont want i move with another team !!!!, This is Funny i love you too.”

He later deleted his post but may still be fined for his outburst.

The Star understands an unnamed Championship club tried to sign Dielna on a season long-loan deal on deadline-day. The deal looked set to go through only for his agent to pull the plug at the eleventh hour after he pushed for a permanent transfer.

With the emergency loan window having been scrapped, Dielna looks poised to remain on Wednesday’s books until January.

The 28-year-old, who can be deployed at centre-half or left-back, moved to the Owls on a free-transfer in August 2014 after leaving Greek giants Olympiakos.

He featured prominently, clocking up 15 starts and 10 substitute appearances. Dielna memorably scored a last-minute winner at Blackburn Rovers.

His last Wednesday outing came in their 2-0 loss at Norwich City in April last year.

The former Lorient, Istres, Sedan and Ajaccio player has been surplus to requirements since Carvalhal succeeded Stuart Gray in the managerial hot-seat.

Along with Darryl Lachman, Romanian striker Sergiu Bus and midfield playmaker Lewis McGugan, Dielna has been told he has no future at S6.

While Lachman joined Dutch side Willem II on a temporary basis last month, Bus, McGugan and Dielna failed to find themselves new homes. The trio are currently training with the Owls’ development squad. Bus and Dielna started in their home triumph over Birmingham City last week. Left-sided player Dielna capped off an erratic performance by scoring a stunning first half free-kick.

