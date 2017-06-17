Sheffield Wednesday: Chesterfield tie adds some much-needed flavour to Carabao Cup

Let’s face it – the Carabao Cup is hardly likely to be the top of the priority list for Sheffield Wednesday next season.

With promotion to the Premier League the number one target and the need for a strong start to the campaign being high, do not expect Wednesday to go in all guns blazing to the newly-rebranded League Cup.

Carlos Carvalhal has used his squad so to speak in the first round ties in the competition over the past two seasons.

And expect fringe players and youngsters to play their part for the Owls again this time around.

But the fact the first round draw threw up a clash with nearby Chesterfield has added some much needed flavour to what is, in truth, a throwaway competition for the Owls.

Sure, the rivalry with the Spireites is hardly intense. But the chance to put a neighbour in their place is better than hosting any old League Two outfit.

Friendlies aside, it has been nearly six years since Chesterfield came to Hillsborough, early in the season which would ultimately end with the Owls winning promotion back to the Championship.

Lewis Buxton, Gary Madine and Ben Marshall scored in a comfortable 3-1 win for Wednesday. Grabbing the consolation was ex-Owl – and now Blade – Leon Clarke.

Chesterfield grabbed the bragging rights in the reverse fixture with a 1-0 win at the Proact.

The record between the two sides is dead even with 11 league wins and one cup triumph apiece.

This will be the first ever meeting between the clubs in the League Cup. And it should be a little more interesting than most ties.