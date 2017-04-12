Sheffield Wednesday: Championship play-off dates and kick-off times announced

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been given a diary note after the Football League confirmed the dates and times for the Championship play-off fixtures.

The play-offs will take place over the weekend of May 13 and 14 with the return legs the following Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first semi-final will be played at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 13 with the second kicking off at noon the following day.

Both return legs will kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The winners will then meet at Wembley in the £60m Championship play-off final, which will kick-off at 3pm on Monday, May 29.

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in play-off qualification and the fixture list would give Carlos Carvalhal's side up to a week to prepare after their final regular league game at home to Fulham on May 7.

Following Saturday's 2-1 win over Newcastle, Wednesday sit in sixth on 69 points however only seven points currently separates third place and seventh with five games remaining.

Fulham are currently outside the play-off zone in seventh, two points below Carlos Carvalhal's men.

Huddersfield Town are five points ahead of Wednesday in third place and have a game in hand while Reading are four points above the Owls on 73 points.

As things stand, Wednesday would face Huddersfield while Leeds United would face Jaap Stam's Reading.

Full dates

Sat 13 May: Championship semi-final A first leg (5.30pm)

Sun 14 May: Championship semi-final B first leg (12.00pm)

Tues 16 May: Championship semi-final A second leg (7.45pm)

Wed 17 May: Championship semi-final B second leg (7.45pm)

Mon 29th May: Championship play-off final (3.00pm)