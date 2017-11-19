Sheffield Wednesday: Carvalhal takes comfort from clean sheet after bore with Bristol City

Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal was pleased to see his side keep a clean sheet in their dour draw with Bristol City.

Both teams struggled to create chances as the Owls recorded only their third shutout of the campaign.

Keiren Westwood denied Milan Djuric one on one in the second half to ensure he kept his 50th clean sheet in Wednesday colours.

Carvalhal, who fielded an unchanged starting line-up, told The Star: “It (the clean sheet) was important. It is probably the situation of the game that we are most happy with.

“We have had a strong foundation of clean sheets in the last two years.

“But, of course, we want to win games.”

The former Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas boss was adamant Wednesday were denied two penalties. He felt Jordan Rhodes was impeded by Nathan Baker in the first half from a Ross Wallace corner and that Barry Bannan was brought down by Hordur Magnusson in the 80th minute.

“I don’t want to put too much responsibility on the referees but the reality is we have played 17 games now and not had one penalty kick and we have complained about six or seven (decisions),” said Carvalhal, who believes refereeing calls have cost his team eight points this season. “We would be in a different situation with eight points.”

The result stretched Wednesday’s unbeaten run to four matches.

Carvalhal said: “It is not a positive result. We try to win every game.

“The game was very balanced - we played against a team doing really well in away games. They’ve just lost one game so far.

“We had chances and they also had chances. I think the score is correct. There are three or four games in the competition like this. Let’s see if this point will be important at the end of the season.

“We are not far away from the top positions. We are not so far away that we can’t recover in the future.”

The Owls will now turn their attentions to an away double-header with Ipswich Town and Reading.

Bannan acknowledged: “It’s going to be a big week for us. We weren’t great against Bristol City, but it was one of those games that earlier in the season we might have lost. We will take the positives. You have to give Bristol respect. They made it difficult for us.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here