Sheffield Wednesday: Carvalhal reveals why Owls are having to be patient in hunt for centre-halves

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal is urging Owls supporters to remain patient as the Championship club look to strengthen their defence.

Wednesday have made just one new signing this summer, recruiting winger George Boyd on a free transfer, and continue to be heavily linked with Cardiff City centre-back Sean Morrison.

As Carvalhal revealed last week, he wants to add two centre-halves to his squad in preparation for the 2017/18 season, which begins in less than three weeks. On Wednesday’s reported interest in Morrison, Carvalhal told The Star: “I don’t talk about specific players.

“We have been here two years so we know the best players in the Championship.

“The fans must be with some patience and understand that we have targets but the negotiations are very hard.

“Clubs are asking for money that we can’t pay and that is the reality so we must be careful.

“We are fighting for players. We are trying to find good players but for one reason or another we have not achieved it yet.”

Left-back Daniel Pudil partnered Tom Lee at the heart of the Owls’ rearguard for the second pre-season match running in Saturday’s hard-fought 3-2 success at League Two Mansfield Town.

Carvalhal said Wednesday are “not close” to bringing in reinforcements but stressed they are “working hard” behind the scenes to sign new players.

“We want good centre-halves,” he said.

“Everybody knows the good centre-halves in the competition.

"When we go to talk, everything is very expensive.

“We must be careful with Financial Fair Play so it is not easy.

“We don’t want to bring in average quality.

“We want to bring in players who have the quality to come into our squad.”

