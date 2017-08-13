Sheffield Wednesday: Carvalhal calm over Owls centre-half issue

Have your say

Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal is refusing to panic, despite their centre-half shortage.

Glenn Loovens (back) was forced off before the half-hour mark in Saturday’s draw at home to Queens Park Rangers and his withdrawal forced Carvalhal to play Daniel Pudil, primarily a full-back, out of position.

Carvalhal confirmed: “I hope Glenn will recover soon. Let’s see. It was a hard kick. At the moment, he’s in a lot of pain.”

If Loovens is ruled out of Wednesday’s Hillsborough encounter with Sunderland, it will leave Tom Lees as their only recognised senior centre-half.

Sam Hutchinson is capable of performing well in a defensive role but he hurt his knee over the weekend. Carvalhal is still waiting to find out the full extent of Hutchinson’s injury.

The Owls have been searching for defensive reinforcements throughout the summer but failed to land their top targets. Both Sean Morrison and Johan Djourou turned down moves to the Championship club.

Carvalhal said: “We are here not to create problems but to try and arrange solutions.”

Keiren Westwood, Barry Bannan and Ross Wallace also picked up minor knocks and have been assessed by Wednesday’s medical team.

The Owls battled back from a goal down to secure their first league point of the season thanks to a second-half strike by striker Sam Winnall.

“It was a point but I am not happy with a point,” said Carvalhal.

