Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos targets two centre halves this summer

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed he wants to sign two new centre-backs this summer.

Speaking after a 5-0 friendly victory at Alfreton Town last night, Carvalhal admitted strengthening his defence is at the top of his priority list.

The Portuguese head coach (pictured), who refused to be drawn on speculation linking them with Newcastle United’s Grant Hanley, said: “We are more ready than last season but everybody knows that we need two centre-halves.

“It’s not easy to bring in players at the level of our team. Everything is very expensive and we try to do our best. Let’s see what the next days bring.

“If we want to bring in players, we have plenty of options but we want to bring in the correct players to really improve the team. It is probably why we are taking more time.”

Jordan Rhodes (2), Atdhe Nuhiu, Adam Reach and Connor O’Grady registered as the Owls kicked off their pre-season programme with an impressive victory. Rhodes was taken off in the first half after sustaining a cut to his face. He later went to hospital to see his wife, who was in labour.

Of their performance at the Impact Arena, Carvalhal said: “We spoke with the players about being better than last season in everything.

“I felt we did better. The score was not important; we wanted to win but it was the performance and I think everyone could see we were better.

“The players understand what we want as we try to upgrade the quality of our tactics and try to do different things.”