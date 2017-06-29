Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal urges Owls to play without fear next season

Boss Carlos Carvalhal reckons the Owls will have to dig in and show plenty of grit if they are to mount a third consecutive promotion tilt.

Carvalhal, who celebrates his second anniversary in charge of Wednesday tomorrow, has guided Wednesday to back-to-back play-offs.

But promotion has tantalisingly alluded the Owls, with the Hillsborough club falling short in the final and the semi-finals in each of the last two campaigns.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal said: “My staff and I try to do better and better with the players and the club the same. We have something to do here and everybody wants the same so let’s fight without any kind of fear. Let’s fight with courage in all the games.

“This club must fight to go to the Premier League next season.”

The genial Portuguese head coach believes the club have come a long way under his leadership. Carvalhal, who has led the Owls to sixth and fourth-placed finishes, said: “It may look easy to stabalise a team in the first positions but it is very hard.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“It is so difficult that only us and Brighton have done it in the last two seasons. There are 20 clubs who want to get promoted. But in a short time we have changed the style and we have a style now and everybody recognises our quality from other coaches, players and fans.

“We are in a good way and we have a positive environment here, which is important, to create expectations. I think the giant is alive and we are fighting for something.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter