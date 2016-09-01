Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal tips new recruit Adam Reach to blossom

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal is expecting big things of Adam Reach after capturing the winger before last night's 11pm transfer deadline.

It is understood Wednesday have forked out a club-record transfer fee to bring the 23-year-old to Hillsborough. Reach has joined in an initial £5m deal which could rise with add ons by a further £2m.

Adam Reach

Wednesday beat off strong competition from several Championship clubs to land Reach, who spent much of last season on loan at Preston North End.

Carvalhal said: "Adam is a player that we have followed since last season and we believe in him a lot.

“He is a young player and a player with a bright future in our opinion. We believe in his abilities and also that in the future he can get better and better.”

Reach, a graduate of Boro's youth system, has penned a five-year contract. He will wear shirt number nine and could make his Owls debut in their home encounter with Wigan Athletic after the two-week international break.

Outlining the attributes Reach will bring to his team, Carvalhal said: "Adam is very competitive, a hard worker and a player that will understand the values of Sheffield Wednesday.

“He knows a lot about Sheffield Wednesday, the fans, the club, the team and even though we know a lot of teams were trying, we are very happy because he chose to come with us.”

