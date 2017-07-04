Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal thrilled to land top transfer target

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has expressed his delight over signing long-time target George Boyd.

The experienced wide man joined the Owls on a free transfer yesterday, having turned down a one-year contract extension at Burnley.

Boyd spent three seasons with the Lancashire club, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League in 2015-16.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Fresh from penning a two-year deal with Wednesday, the Scotland international trained with his new teammates for the first time today. He is the Owls’ first summer signing.

“We are very happy about George because he was our first option to the position,” Carvalhal told the club’s website.

George Boyd in action for Burnley

“He is a player that we have followed since last season, we did our work and tried to bring him here and it was very important that it was a wish for us and a wish for him.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“We are very happy with our players but we know we must improve on specific points. Very surgical points.

“We don’t need too many players but we need to be sure that the players we bring, bring experience and can upgrade the team.”

Carvalhal expects Boyd to bring plenty of energy to the Owls’ midfield.

“He meets the profile that we want,” Carvalhal said. “He’s a player that plays often in the competition and he will bring energy to the team for sure.

“I’ve spoken with him and told him exactly what I expect of him. We know he’s a player that can play morning, noon and night. He has a lot of energy to give.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter