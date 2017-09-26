Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal’s most pressing concerns ahead of Birmingham City test

These are worrying times for the Owls and their head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

Some Wednesdayites on social media have called for Carvalhal to be sacked after their defensive horror-show against Sheffield United.

It was embarrassing and unacceptable the way the Owls caved in after they levelled at 2-2 on Sunday but firing Carvalhal is not the answer.

There’s no denying Carvalhal is a man under pressure to get results after another mediocre start to the season but Wednesday have the quality in their ranks to go on a long, unbeaten run. They have done it before and there is no reason why they can’t do it again.

The team are lucky, in a sense, that they don’t have time to stew over their Steel City derby capitulation. There is an opportunity to make amends at Birmingham City on Wednesday night. The players should be hurting and hungry to prove a point to the fans and themselves.

It is Carvalhal’s job to find solutions to their problems. Here are some of his pressing concerns:

Fixing Wednesday’s defensive frailities

It was alarming how frequently United picked the Owls off on the counter attack. Wednesday lacked organisation and leadership at the back.

If Glenn Loovens is fit, he has to start at St Andrew’s. Carvalhal’s side could definitely have done with the Dutchman’s experience and communication skills against United.

Sam Hutchinson’s aggression and combative qualities were also missed in midfield. Nobody screened the back four properly.

After recording just one clean sheet in 11 matches, the Owls have to somehow get back to basics.

Sluggish starts

When Wednesday impressively defeated Nottingham Forest earlier this month, Carvalhal’s charges dictated proceedings from the off. They played with tempo, urgency, pride and passion.

But the trouble is that was the exception and not the norm. All too often the Owls make slow, ponderous starts. It is inexcusable and handing the initiative to the opposition.

Keiren Westwood’s form

The Wednesday No 1 is going through a bad patch and probably made more mistakes this season than in his three previous campaigns combined.

The chopping and changing of the defence has not helped Westwood but the 32-year-old would be the first to admit he can perform a lot better.

Should Carvalhal keep faith with Westwood, who has been integral to their success over the last two years, or give him a breather?

Injecting some pace into the team

As good as Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher are together, neither of them are particularly quick. Lucas Joao added movement and dynamism to their forward line after coming on as a half-time substitute. Joao and Marco Matias have the ability to run in behind and give them a different option.

