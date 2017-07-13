Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal rules out Owls formation change

Many clubs regard pre-season as an opportunity to experiment with their tactics in preparation for a hard 10 month slog.

It is a chance to field players in different positions and try new formations.

Chelsea proved unstoppable playing a three-man backline last season. Antonio Conte’s preferred 3-4-3 system brought the Blues plenty of success and nearly every team in the Premier League played that way at some point.

It might be the top-flight’s fashionable formation, but Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has ruled out going down that route.

Although the Owls are looking to sign two new centre-backs this summer, Carvalhal intends to persevere with his favoured 4-4-2 system.

He said: “To play with three at the back is a very particular situation to achieve. Sometimes, teams play with five and not three.

“To play with three, you need to bring in players that are top class. I know the system very well and you need top class players. It is not easy. I am not playing with three at the back, do not expect this. It is not our plan. We want to upgrade the way we play.

“Against Alfreton, we operated a 4-4-2 with different movements. We played more offensive. Compared to the last two seasons, we had four or five players often near the area.

“We try to play more offensive and try to score more goals. We will have a big plan but to play with three at the back is completely out of our mind.”

At the start of Carvalhal’s reign, Wednesday played 4-2-3-1 but it was ditched after the first international break. Since then, the Owls have mainly deployed a 4-4-2 formation.

Carvalhal stressed: “It is not a question of the system. It is a question of the dynamic. With a good dynamic, you can achieve a lot of good things.

“When we play Gary Hooper, we play the one system and then different is Sam Winnall. Rhodes is another. 4-4-2 with Fernando Forestieri on the left is different from Adam Reach. The dynamic is what matters. That is the most important and we are trying to upgrade our dynamic. We were happy at Alfreton because we id a lot of good things. I was very happy.”

