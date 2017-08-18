Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal pays tribute to Owls owner

Have your say

Carlos Carvalhal is grateful to Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri for his backing in the transfer market, describing him as a “fantastic negotiator”.

Chansiri has provided Carvalhal with the finances to sign Jordan Rhodes, George Boyd and Frederico Venancio this summer.

Wide man Boyd and loan defender Venancio have not cost the Owls a transfer fee, with Thai businessman Chansiri keen for Wednesday to remain within the Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines.

Carvalhal told The Star: “We are under the rules of FFP but can still achieve good players.

“We must use our brain and the fantastic negotiator that is the chairman.

“He is a fantastic businessman and is very clever.

“We have achieved good players so far. We have done good business. If the chairman was not so clever, we wouldn’t have achieved the players that we have.”

Carvalhal, who’s side will be chasing their first league win of the season when they go to Fulham tomorrow, has made it clear he wants to sign one more centre-back before the transfer market shuts on Thursday August 31.

It is understood Carvalhal also hopes to bring in a new central midfielder to compete with Sam Hutchinson, David Jones, Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee and Almen Abdi for a starting spot.

“We know exactly what the team needs,” said Carvalhal, who is keeping tight-lipped over their transfer targets. “We are working hard on that.

“We want players who can improve the team.

“Let’s see if we achieve our targets.”

