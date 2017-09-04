Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal issues warning over new Owls addition

Boss Carlos Carvalhal is urging Wednesday’s fans to be patient with new arrival Joost van Aken.

It was less than a week ago that centre-back van Aken joined the Championship club from Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £4 million.

Van Aken, capped three times at international level by the Dutch Under-21s, was given his first Owls run-out in the development squad’s 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town last weekend.

He is in line to make his Wednesday debut against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough this weekend but Carvalhal has warned supporters to not expect too much too soon from the 23-year-old.

Carvalhal told The Star: “When we found van Aken, I spoke with the chairman and I told him he’s a player for the present and the future.

“He is young and has very good abilities. It’s more physical in England so he will need a period to adapt.”

It took Carvalhal longer than he anticipated to strengthen his defensive options but he has declared himself satisfied with their transfer business.

“We looked in England and the Championship first for a defender,” he said. “Other clubs were asking for eight to 10 million for the players we wanted. We couldn’t do that so we had to look abroad.

“It was the same when we looked abroad. Some players that we wanted clubs were asking for money that we couldn’t pay.

“We are happy to have brought in van Aken and [Frederico] Venancio. They are here to play but we will only put them in when we feel they are ready to play.”

Carvalhal said Wednesday kept close tabs on van Aken for a “lot of weeks” and conceded it was “not easy” to get the deal over the line.

“van Aken is tall, fast and anticipates situations very well in games,” he said. “He must learn how we play because it is different to what he has played in the past.

“I believe he has a bright future at Sheffield Wednesday and he will do very well in England because he has everything. We like to play from the back and he’s perfect for that.

“He’s a player who will improve but I believe in the future he will be a fantastic addition.”

