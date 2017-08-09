Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal is not afraid of changing a winning Owls team

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has warned his Owls players he is prepared to change a winning side if he feels it will help kick-start their Championship campaign.

Wednesday eased into the second round of the Carabao Cup, defeating neighbours Chesterfield 4-1 at Hillsborough last night.

Steven Fletcher registered in Tuesday's win over Chesterfield

Carvalhal’s side came from behind to record their first win of the 2017/18 campaign thanks to goals either side of half-time by Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

It was the perfect response from the Owls, who were heavily criticised after losing their opening league fixture to Preston North End on Saturday.

But despite their impressive performance against the League Two Spireites, Carvalhal has refused to rule out the possibility of changing his starting eleven when Queens Park Rangers visit S6 this weekend.

Buoyed after claiming his 50th win in charge of Wednesday, Carvalhal told The Star: “We need everybody ready. I’m happy with all the players.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“If I must choose the first eleven to play in the Championship (against QPR) tonight, I will choose this 11.

“But Saturday is another game and we must choose the players that we understand are best to win that game.

“I want everybody in my team ready to play.”

Keiren Westwood, Glenn Loovens and Jordan Rhodes are expected to come into Carvalhal’s thoughts for the QPR test, having sat-out the midweek cup tie.

Wednesday remain on the look-out for defensive reinforcements. It is no secret Carvalhal wants to sign at least one new centre-back before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

When asked if any progress had been in the search for new faces, Carvalhal replied: “I don’t know. I’m not involved in the negotiations.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter