Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal is considering curbing his touchline behaviour after Bolton sending off

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal admits he may have to curb his touchline behaviour.

Carvalhal is facing possible Football Association punishment after being sent to the stands in the Owls’ Carabao Cup defeat at Bolton Wanderers in midweek.

Carvalhal was involved in an angry exchange with his opposite number Phil Parkinson, who was also sent off following the heated confrontation. Carvalhal was unhappy with Parkinson, accusing him of trying to get Barry Bannan sent off after the midfielder’s clumsy challenge on Bolton substitute Filipe Morais. Referee David Webb issued a yellow card to Bannan.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

It is the second time in his Owls career Carvalhal has been banished to the stands. He was charged with improper conduct by the FA after he was sent off against Aston Villa last March.

Carvalhal, who acknowledged he deserved to be sent off after leaving his technical area against Bolton, told The Star: “In both situations, I tried to protect my players. I don’t like anybody touching my players because I’m here to try and protect them. I tried to defend them.

“If someone tries to do some damage to my players in the future, I’m not sure if I will protect them. My instinct is to protect them but I don’t know. Let’s see.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Carvalhal will be in the dug-out when Wednesday head to Burton Albion tomorrow, having received no contact from the FA.

However, Carvalhal could still be hit with a touchline ban, with the FA understood to be assessing the referee’s report and footage from the feisty tie, which Bolton edged 3-2.

Carlos Carvalhal is sent to the stands against Bolton

Follow Dom Howson on twitter