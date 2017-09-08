Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal hit with two-match touchline ban

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has been handed a two-match touchline ban and fined £4,000 after his altercation with Bolton Wanderers counterpart Phil Parkinson.

Carvalhal and Parkinson were both sent to the stands in the latter stages of their Carabao Cup second round tie at the Macron Stadium last month.

Carlos Carvalhal clashed with a steward at Bolton

The pair left their technical areas and clashed following a heavy challenge by Barry Bannan on Filipe Morais.

And Carvalhal, who was also sent off at Aston Villa last March, was then engaged in a heated discussion with a steward as he attempted to take a seat behind the dug-out.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

A statement, released on the Football Association’s website today, read: “Carlos Carvalhal will serve a two-match touchline ban with immediate effect following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Thursday [7 September 2017].

“The Sheffield Wednesday manager was charged for misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 88th minute of the EFL Cup game against Bolton Wanderers on 22 August 2017. The charge was designated as a non-standard case as this was Mr Carvalhal’s second misconduct charge within 12 months.

“Mr Carvalhal, who partially admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing, was also fined £4,000. Bolton manager Phil Parkinson was fined £2,000 after admitting misconduct during the same fixture and accepted the standard penalty.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“Sheffield Wednesday’s Performance Director Andy Kalinins was also charged for misconduct following a 90th minute incident in the same game. He will serve an immediate two-match touchline ban after admitting the charge and was fined £3,000.”

Carvalhal will not be in the dug-out for the Owls’ forthcoming Hillsborough matches with Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter