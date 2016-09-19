Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal happy with Owls impact of Steve Fletcher

Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal has praised the contribution Steven Fletcher has made since joining the Championship outfit.

The centre-forward, signed on a free transfer in July following his release by Sunderland, has bagged three goals in his last four outings for club and country.

Although the Scotland international failed to get on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Birmingham City, Fletcher was the architect of Gary Hooper’s 76th-minute opener. His clever backheel released Hooper and he fired a shot undenearth Adam Legzdins.

Carvalhal, who took Fletcher off minutes after Hooper’s strike due to fatigue and a minor knock, said: “He has done well.

“Fletcher understands what we want and is doing very well. We are very happy with him and he’s a player who has improved the quality that we have in the team.”

The Portuguese head coach freshened up his Wednesday side, making five changes to the team who came-from-behind to beat Bristol City last week.

Liam Palmer, Glenn Loovens, Ross Wallace, Almen Abdi and Fernando Forestieri were all handed starts. Carvalhal was forced to rejig his backline with Sam Hutchinson and Daniel Pudil sidelined by suspension and injury respectively. Club-record signing Adam Reach was utilised in the full-back position for the second match on the spin.

Carvalhal said: “Adam is a fantastic player. He gave us quality even though he’s not a left-back. He did well. I’m very happy with him.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here