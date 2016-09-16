Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal faces defensive conundrum ahead of Birmingham City test

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

If Carlos Carvalhal ever fancied a career change in the future, he would probably make a good detective.

The Wednesday boss considers himself a problem solver and has more often than not come up with the right answers in almost 15 months in charge of the Hillsborough outfit.

But Carvalhal has a tricky selection choice to make ahead of the Owls’ trip to Birmingham City tomorrow, kick-off 5:30pm.

With Wednesday having failed to overturn the red card Sam Hutchinson received in Tuesday’s remarkable victory over Bristol City, the former Chelsea man will sit-out the clash at St Andrew’s and Carvalhal will have to alter his centre-back pairing.

Club captain Glenn Loovens, who only resumed first-team training a month ago following ankle surgery, is pressing for his first start of the campaign but Frenchman Vincent Sasso, who came on as a substitute in midweek, is another viable option.

Carvalhal said: “Sam had some expectations about the appeal. He is disappointed. It’s a shame for him he can’t play.

“I’m not worried about the team as we have solutions.

“Vincent [Sasso] played in the position and did very well. He has completely adapted to English football.

“Glenn Loovens is ready also so I’m not worried about the position. We will cover the position without any problem.”

Hutchinson was dismissed after bringing down Marlon Pack in the penalty area. Lee Tomlin missed the resulting spot-kick.

“A colleague made a mistake and Sam tried to save them in a critical situation,” said Carvalhal.

“It was a red card trying to help the team.

“Sam could have let the player go but he tried to save the situation.

“We did our documentation. I asked the fourth official during the game and he told me that in this situation he gave the handball - maybe he was confused, and the hand ball is a red card. I accepted that information but it was not correct because Sam didn’t touch the ball with his hand. We did a very good appeal, it was very clear but they had their interpretation and we must respect (that).”

It is not the first time this calendar year Wednesday have lost an appeal over a red card. The Football Association also rejected the Owls’ claim of wrongful dismissal when midfielder Barry Bannan was given his marching orders in their impressive away win at Nottingham Forest last March.

Carvalhal quipped: “The appeals are something that we lose all the time. We are in League One or League Two in the appeals because we are losing them all.”

Daniel Pudil (thigh) will be checked on today. If he is ruled out, Liam Palmer or Adam Reach may fill in at left-back.

