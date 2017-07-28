Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal drinks to Rangers arrival

Carlos Carvalhal is looking forward to welcoming his fellow Portuguese, Pedro Caixinha to Hillsborough on Sunday ...and taking him up on the offer of a nice glass of red.

Ahead of a double-header against his compatriots, Watford’s Marco Silva and Owls head coach Carvalhal, Rangers boss Caixinha thanked the pair for agreeing to a friendly, saying “let me tell you I’m going to take a Portuguese wine, a red one, as a gift for them.”

And Carvalhal is delighted to have the Scottish Premiership side making the trip south, with Rangers having to hastily arrange games as a result of being surprisingly dumped out of the Europa League by part-timers from Luxembourg, Progres Neiderkorn.

“The coach is my friend. He’s a nice guy,” said Carvalhal. “I know him very well and he’s a good coach. We quickly agreed to the game.

“I look forward to seeing him and to drinking his wine!”

The Owls boss is expecting ‘an interesting game’ against Rangers, the last of his side’s pre-season matches before the real thing kicks off next week when Wednesday travel to Preston for the Championship opener.

Proud Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal

“We are looking forward to it,” he added.

“Rangers are a massive club and will bring a lot of fans.

“It will be a very nice game and after we have played Rangers we will think about Preston.

It will be an interesting game. Thousands of fans will come from Rangers and they will be very welcome. I believe our supporters will make a lot of noise. There will be a good intensity to the game.

Pedro Caixinha

“It is a friendly but we are preparing the team.”

George Boyd has played against the Gers in recent years while with Burnley and he, too, is expecting an atmosphere quite unlike any other pre-season game.

“It will be great when Rangers come down with all their fans,” said the Owls new-boy. “We were there the last couple of years with Burnley so we know what the crowd will be like and it’ll feel like a proper game not just a friendly. This will be our first and only home friendly this pre-season so I’m looking forward to it.

“I will be making my home debut, my kids are going to come and watch so it should be a good day for me

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha speaks with Graham Dorrans