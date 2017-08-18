Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal defends George Boyd omission

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has defended his decision to leave summer signing George Boyd out of the Owls’ last two Championship outings.

Former Burnley midfielder Boyd, pictured inset, was an unused substitute against Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland this week.

His only competitive action so far for Wednesday came in their defeat to Preston North End on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

The Owls lined up in a diamond midfield formation versus QPR and Sunderland, a system which Carvalhal believes does not suit Boyd’s ability.

Carvalhal told The Star: “It is not about the personality or performance.

“We wanted to rest George in the cup and the formation has been different in the last two games so we needed different players. We have played a diamond in midfield and you need different abilities to play there.

“To play in the diamond, I think, in my opinion, we have better players to play in this system.”

Boyd could come into Carvalhal’s thoughts for tomorrow’s clash at promotion hopefuls Fulham.

“The diamond is not our main system; 4-4-2 is our main system and I’m sure George will play a lot, lot of games when we play 4-4-2,” stressed Carvalhal. “We have a game Saturday and then Tuesday and I’m absolutely sure he will be involved.

“We have brought him in to help the team. He has a lot of energy and power. He’s a good player who can give a lot of things to Sheffield Wednesday.”

