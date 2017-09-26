Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal comes out fighting in heated Owls press conference

He was prickly, lost his temper but tackled his critics head on.

Things got more than a little heated at Carlos Carvalhal’s pre-match press conference today.

It is, without question, as animated as I have ever seen Carvalhal in my 27 months of dealing with the Wednesday head coach.

He and his players have been heavily criticised since the Steel City derby debacle and rightly so.

But Carvalhal was in defiant mood on Monday lunchtime. In 30 extraordinary, highly charged minutes, he passionately defended his players and record in charge.

Carlos Carvalhal

Carvalhal was angry and raised his voice on more than one occasion. At one point, he took out his frustration on a £20 note, repeatedly banging the money hard on the table.

Carvalhal was rattled, tetchy but came out fighting. And he expects a big response from his players at Birmingham City tomorrow night.

“You have two ways; one, you can cry in the corner and still think about the past or you react, look forward to the future and try to prepare to win the next game,” he told The Star. “This is our way.

“We can do nothing about the past but we can do something about the future.

“I expect a good reaction from my players. Usually, we react very fast and very well (after a defeat).”

The atmosphere was, to put it mildly, awkward at times in the press room as Carvalhal fended off a series of difficult questions from local journalists. He stood firmly behind his team, insisting he was to blame for their disappointing 4-2 home defeat to Sheffield United.

“I have never crucified anyone in the past when they have made a mistake and I will not do this now or in the future,” stressed Carvalhal.

“I like to protect my players. They have value. I need my players to be confident.

“I believe they will do mistakes in the future but they will do much better if they deal with mistakes in a good way and we don’t criticise them.”

Carvalhal has deliberately kept the players away from media duties since Sunday’s setback.

He said: “I want to protect my players and for them to focus on Birmingham.

“I have big shoulders. No problem. I can take all the responsibility and it is my job also.

“Just because I assume responsibility doesn’t make me weak. I’m not weak. I’m strong, like the 20 pounds.”

Carvalhal said “everyone” is hurting after losing the derby but is refusing to dwell on the past.

He said: “When we lose, everything is wrong. When we win, not everything is perfect.

“The most important thing for me is to protect my players. Why do I protect my players? Because I’m looking to the future. I’m not looking to the past. We can’t do anything about the past. When we lose, everything is wrong and the players and coach are garbage but it is not like this.”

The players let Carvalhal and the fans down last weekend. They owe him a strong performance against a Birtmingham City side who sit second-from-bottom after winning just one of their opening nine Championship matches.

“I don’t believe the last game will affect us against Birmingham,” said Carvalhal. “Our team usually react very fast and very quickly after defeat. All the games are important and we will do our best (against Birmingham). We try to win all the games.

“We hope for a good answer from our team. If my players give a good answer and play with heart and at a high level, I will be happy after the game.”

Three points tomorrow evening will go some way of lifting the supporters and Carvalhal’s spirits.

