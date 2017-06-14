Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal backing Bannan ambition but it comes with caution

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal is in agreement that his side can push for a top two place next season, but has warned that there can be no guarantees.

Barry Bannan told The Star that Wednesday were ‘more than capable’ of competing for an automatic promotion place next season and that the ambition was spelled out as soon as they has lost in the play-off semi-final.

Carvalhal has echoed those sentiments, in that he expects an improvement but he knows that the task ahead will be huge.

“We could have three or four teams with very big value who have new owners and bring in 14 to 15 new players,” he said.

“It is more difficult to fight with them.

“We will fight with them but we can’t say we will be the first or second best team of the competition.

“What we can do is try to do better, work hard and try to improve the team. We will try to bring in some players at crucial points who can help us do better and better.

“We have achieved two play-offs and improved the position in the second year. I believe we can improve again.”

Carvalhal added: “We will be ready to be better than last season. We will try to do better than last season. If we do better, we will be there or thereabouts. That is our challenge.”

Meanwhile, Vincent Sasso has joined Portuguese side Belenenses on a two-year deal.