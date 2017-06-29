Sheffield Wednesday: Cameron Dawson describes his new Owls deal as a ‘big show of faith’ by club

Cameron Dawson wants to repay the faith shown in him by the Owls after signing a contract extension.

The goalkeeper, who made four first-team appearances last season, penned a new three-year deal yesterday.

Dawson, a graduate of the club’s youth system, told The Star: “Three years is a long time, especially in football.

“It is a big show of faith from the club and it is nice to have that backing.

“I’m looking forward to going back in for pre-season, working hard and seeing what the season brings.”

First-team opportunities may be limited for Dawson, with Keiren Westwood having established himself as the club’s No 1 shot-stopper.

Dawson said he would be “very open” to exploring the possibility of leaving Hillsborough on a temporary basis.

“It (a loan move) is something that realistically needs to happen,” said the 21-year-old. “I’ve had a taste of playing football and that’s what I want to do. I don’t want to be on the training pitch day in and day out and not have something to really look forward to.

“I’m desperate to play football wherever it might be.

“Hopefully we can get something that is right for all parties.”

