Sheffield Wednesday: Bumper turnout expected for Owls in the Park

Thousands of Wednesdayites are set to flock to Owls in the Park this weekend.

Fans will get a chance to meet new signings Joost van Aken and Jacob Butterfield at the popular community fun day, which takes place at Hillsborough Park on Sunday.

Harry, Harley, Ellie, Tyler and Chloe from Sheffield Rangers U-11's at the 2016 Owls in the Park

Wednesday expect the turn-out to be the highest since the event was formed in 2012. Around 15,000 people attended Owls in the Park last year.

The fun day, which is traditionally held in mid-July, was switched to September to coincide with Wednesday’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Proceedings kick-off at 11am, with head coach Carlos Carvalhal conducting an open training session at Hillsborough. Supporters are invited to see the players put through their paces in the South Stand.

Training is expected to finish around 12:15pm and after lunch the players, coaching staff and chairman Dejphon Chansiri will then head over to Hillsborough Park to sign autographs and pose for pictures until around 3pm.

The event features a raft of attractions, including catering outlets, three licensed bars and a fun-fair. Twenty five charities will be holding stalls and activities to raise money and awareness.

Inside the club marquee, supporters will be able to get their hands on two brand new books written by club historian Jason Dickinson to mark their special birthday - Sheffield Wednesday FC – the Official History, 150 Years’ and ‘WAWAW – Fans’ Memories Through the Generations.’

There will be live music throughout the day, culminating in two sets from top covers band ‘The Leptons’ before the finale of a musically synchronised blue and white themed firework display to end the day.

