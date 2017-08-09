Sheffield Wednesday: Boss Carlos Carvalhal delighted after Owls send fans home happy with convincing League Cup win

Boss Carlos Carvalhal was delighted to send the Owls fans home happy after their comprehensive victory over Chesterfield in the Carabao Cup.

Wednesday came-from-behind to seal their place in the second round of the competition following goals by Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson. Kristian Dennis put the Spireites ahead in the 38th minute at a rain-lashed Hillsborough but the Owls’ quality shone through as they bounced back in style following Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Preston North End.

Carvalhal said: “We must thank the fans because they made a big presence and we are happy to give them a good night with good football.

“It was a good performance from the beginning to the end. We found the spaces, we started very well and we didn’t lose our head after the penalty.

“We moved the ball quickly and created chances.

“There were a lot of positive things. I expected this kind of reaction because I know my players.

“My players have big, big character so it is not a surprise they reacted like this after the game on Saturday.

“I’m very happy with everybody from the strikers, midfielders, defenders and Joe in goal.

“Confidence is high at this moment and it is important we have a very nice atmosphere at Hillsborough on Saturday.”

Carvalhal played down the knocks which forced Joe Wildsmith and Jack Hunt off in the second half of the tie.

“Jack felt a small problem in his knee at the break but he said he wanted to start the second half,” said Carvalhal. “It was a little pain but I believe he will be available to play Saturday.

“Joe was okay and talking in the dressing room. It was nothing serious.”