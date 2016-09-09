Sheffield Wednesday: Boost for Owls as Marco Matias resumes training

Marco Matias has resumed first-team training with Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward, who played 22 times, hitting three goals in the Owls' march to the Play-Off Final last term, has not featured this season.

In recent weeks, Matias has been struggling to shrug off a groin problem.

But speaking at his press briefing today, head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: "Marco is back on the training pitch so everyone is training."

Club captain Glenn Loovens stepped up his recovery from ankle surgery by playing in the Owls Under-23s draw at Sheffield United in midweek. It was his second run-out in less than a fortnight for the development squad.

Carvalhal said: "Glenn is ready. He played in the game the other night and so did [Vincent] Sasso and [Will] Buckley because they need minutes. We are happy with their performances and what they did."

Carvalhal could hand debuts to new signings Urby Emanuelson and Adam Reach in their Hillsborough meeting with Wigan Athletic tomorrow. David Jones will serve a one-match ban following his red card at Brentford before the two-week international break.

"Urby is a typical target for us," he said. "He hasn't done so well in the last one or two seasons but he has quality.

"He wants to prove something and show to everyone what he can do.

"Adam has been our target since the beginning. We had a chance to bring him in now and we are very happy.

"He's a very talented, young player. He has good pace, good quality and is tactically very good. I think he can do a lot of things with Sheffield Wednesday.

"He's only 23 and someone that we expect a lot from in the future."

