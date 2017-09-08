Sheffield Wednesday: Big injury blow for Owls as Fernando Forestieri is ruled out for three months

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a big injury blow with the news that Fernando Forestieri will be out of action for "a minimum of three months".

The mercurial forward, who finished top-scorer with 12 goals last season, requires an operation on his knee and is set to go under the knife next week. Forestieri was troubled by the injury in the final months of the 2016-17 campaign.

The former Watford player has made three appearances for the Owls this term but was dropped from the squad after a training ground bust-up with Sam Winnall.

Speaking at his press briefing this morning, head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: "Fernando will be out a minimum of three months because he needs surgery on the knee.

"I believe he will have the surgery at the beginning of next week. We hope he will recover as soon as possible."

Wednesday will also be without captain Glenn Loovens (hip) and Sam Hutchinson (knee) when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Hillsborough tomorrow night. The influential pair have not featured since being forced off against Queens Park Rangers last month.

Carvalhal said: "Glenn is still recovering. He will take more time.

"Sam is progressing very well and I believe he will be training soon."

He added Kieran Lee is back in training after shrugging off a long-standing hip problem but stressed the club are carefully "managing" his fitness. Midfielder Lee has not played since May and missed their entire pre-season programme.

