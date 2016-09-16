Sheffield Wednesday: Beating Norwich City 3-0? We'll need to be even better than that to down Owls, says Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett

Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett says his Birmingham City side will have to be at their 'very best' if they are to beat Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrews.

Despite coming off the back of a hugely impressive 3-0 victory over Norwich City, one of the top contenders for promotion back to the Premier League, Rowett believes the Blues may have to increase their performance even more for the visit of Carlos Carvalhal's side.

Wednesday beat Birmingham twice last season, with Fernando Forestieri grabbing a brace in a 3-0 win at Hillsborough, while Gary Hooper equaled that feat at St Andrews in a 2-1 success in February.

The Blues have won three, drawn three and lost one so far this season, including that success over the Canaries, but Rowett believes an even tougher test could come from the Owls.

FORM GUIDE: All the facts and figures you nee ahead of Birmingham v Wednesday

"Last season they did the double over us and were very, very good, particularly away from home they were impressive," Rowett told BBC Radio WM. "At home I thought we played really well against them for 70 minutes, (we had) a lapse of concentration for two or three but again they showed what a dangerous side they can be.

Gary Hooper scores one of his two goals against Birmingham last season

"We have got to be at our very best, it's as simple as that. We've got to play better than the previous home game against Norwich, or at least as good as that game, but anything less than that we'll find it hard to get a result."

Rowett also hinted that he felt Wednesday's indifferent start to the campaign could be because of the uncertainty surrounding Forestieri's future at the beginning of the season.

"I think they are a very good side," he added. "I think they are synonymous with any team who gets into the play offs, doesn't quite make the next step, has a little bit early season where you have good players, you've been successful and other teams want those good players. The transfer window seeping into the season always creates a little bit of instability in any team, not least one with some really really good individuals.

"They've recruited really well again; Steven Fletcher is a player who possibly shouldn't be playing in this division because of his ability but of course, that's what happens, you attract good players like that. They are a good team, they are starting to show that as the season progresses."