Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan wants no Owls regrets

The new Championship season is very much still in its infancy but Barry Bannan is desperate for the Owls to avoid a third successive slow start.

Wednesday host Queens Park Rangers tomorrow looking to make amends after losing their league opener at Preston North End.

Bannan, who starred in their cup victory over Chesterfield in midweek, told The Star: “August is a big month for us. We haven’t got off to a great start in the last two years and it has punished us in the end.

“It’s something we are really looking to address this season. Hopefully we are not looking back at the end of the season regretting the start we have made.”

The midfield playmaker has acknowledged the Owls “let themselves down” at Deepdale but he remains optimistic the team can be involved in the promotion shake-up.

“It will be a tough season,” conceded Bannan. “A lot of good teams have come down from the Premier League.

“It will be stronger than last year so it is up to us work even harder. It will be tough but we are confident we have got enough to get promoted.”

Bannan is full of praise for Wednesday teammate Adam Reach, who has played on the left wing and at left-back in their opening two fixtures. Reach excelled in pre-season, bringing energy and invention to the Owls’ left flank.

Bannan “Adam has really good potential. He’s still young. I think people forget he’s only 24. He has played well in a number of positions for us. Fingers crossed he will have a good season and score some goals.”

Reach is acutely aware Wednesday under-performed against Preston.

“As a team, squad and staff, we all put aside the Preston result as a one-off because the performance and intensity wasn’t there and that was not a Sheffield Wednesday game,” said Reach. “We know that was a one-off and reacted (on Tuesday) and played some really good, attacking and free-flowing football and I think at times that excited the fans.

“The message from the players is that we are going to try our very best to do that again on Saturday.

“It is always nice to get support from the first minute. There might be some loose passes and mistakes, but all the players will run their hearts out and three more will when they come on. If we get that right, then the quality of the squad will always come through and I am sure we will get a positive result.”

He added: “We made mistakes (on Tuesday) and played throughballs and tried to be over ‘tika-takky’ at times. Fans will accept that if you are trying to do the right things and attack and impress. The lads never got on anyone’s backs and supported everyone, even if they made a mistake.

“We are good players here and all know that and stick behind one and other and we will take that mindset into Saturday.”

