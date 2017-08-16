Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan targets fast Owls start in crunch Sunderland clash

Midfield star Barry Bannan is demanding the Owls make a fast start against Sunderland tonight as they chase their first Championship victory of the season.

Carlos Carvalhal’s charges are looking to get back on track after picking up only one point from their opening two league outings.

Bannan told The Star: “We have to start games better. We were a bit slow out of the blocks on Saturday.

“The two injuries didn’t help us against QPR. It is hard to lose players at any point but to lose two of your influential players that early in the game, et us back a little. We had to change formation.

“The first half was tough but in the second we did really well.

“If we can start well against Sunderland and get the fans behind us, that will help.”

Due to Wednesday’s lack of strength in depth at centre-half, full-back Daniel Pudil may have to play there if captain Glenn Loovens fails to overcome the back problem he sustained last weekend.

Bannan said: “I don’t think it’s too much of an issue. Daniel played there all pre-season. He has done well when he has played there. We have great confidence in Daniel that he can step in and do a good job.”

It remains unclear when Fernando Forestieri will return to action. The 27-year-old missed the draw with QPR following a training ground bust-up with Sam Winnall and boss Carlos Carvalhal declined to confirm whether he will feature against the Black Cats at his pre-match press briefing yesterday.

Carvalhal will have to make one enforced change in midfield, with Sam Hutchinson ruled out to a knee problem. David Jones is in pole position to start alongside Bannan.

Former Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher (knee) is a major injury doubt.

