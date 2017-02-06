Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan on secret injury pain and praise for Carvalhal for sticking by him

Popular midfielder Barry Bannan has paid tribute to Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal for helping him turnaround his form after a spell stricken by a secret injury.

The Scotland international had struggled to overcome a foot problem and had pain-killing injections to help him complete matches. Bannan carried on playing through the pain barrier but felt the injury affected his performances.

Barry Bannan was named man of the match on Friday night against Wigan.....Pic Steve Ellis

However, the former Aston Villa has looked back to his best in recent matches, putting in two fine displays in their away matches against Championship strugglers Bristol City and Wigan Athletic.

Bannan told The Star: “There’s no excuses in football but I have had an ongoing problem at the bottom of my foot that I was having injections on and then I went to see the specialist and at times earlier on in the season I was playing but I couldn’t really play to 100 per cent.

“Me being me I just want to go out there and play. I don’t want to take time out. I want to play and fight for the team.

“It was tough but you have got to come through it with a strong mentality - obviously if you are not playing at your best you hear things here and there.

“I think I have got away from this injury now and it is starting to show with my performances on the pitch.

“I think I am playing with a bit more freedom now without the injury in the back of my mind and I’ve enjoyed the past couple of weeks.”

With his injury troubles firmly behind him, Bannan is looking forward to the rest of the campaign.

“You don’t want to say anything and I’ve probably not played as well but I am always going to give 110 per cent,” he said. “The manager’s shown great faith as well because it could have been easy to put someone else in and play them if I’ve got a bit of an injury.

“He’s shown great faith in me and I’ve got no excuses in these last 17 games. I’ve got no injury I’ll give my all and hopefully I can have a strong finish towards the end of the season.”