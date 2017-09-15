Sheffield Wednesday are my favourite opponents admits Neil Warnock

Have your say

Neil Warnock says fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday are his favourite of the year as he prepares to welcome the Owls to Cardiff City.

With his tongue firmly pressed into his cheek – as always when discussing Wednesday – the former Sheffield United boss revealed his excitement ahead of this weekend’s clash.

“It’s my favourite game of the season – probably,” Warnock said.

“I always enjoy going up to Hillsborough, and the welcome that I receive up there.

“It will be a good atmosphere on Saturday because our fans are vocal and when the stadium starts buzzing it’s unbelievable.

“It does lift you and that’s what we want.”

Warnock said he believes Wednesday would be playing Premier League football now had they beaten Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-finals last season.

And he is expecting a feisty encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He said: “[Wednesday] have done well in the last few games and got a few wins.

“I thought last year that if they’d have beaten Huddersfield, they would have gone up.

“I like Carlos Carvalhal. I think he’s a smashing man.

“They play good football so it’s the type of game you look forward to really.

“The Championship is always up-and-down but I can’t see it being a poor game.

“I think there will be excitement, because that’s how both teams are really.”

Cardiff lost their unbeaten start to the season on Tuesday when they lost to Preston North End and Warnock says fatigue was a factor.

He said: “They were tired – it’s not an excuse but we were four days out of five on the bus on the motorway.

“You think in the modern day you could have a computer to sort out the games properly.

“We never started the game or were in the game at any point, so we move on.”