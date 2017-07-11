Sheffield Wednesday appear set for friendly with Rangers

Rangers look like being Sheffield Wednesday's final friendly opponents ahead of the Championship kick-off.

Reports in Scotland have indicated that the Scottish side are to travel to Hillsborough on Sunday July 30, a week before the season begins and forming part of the Owls 150th anniversary celebrations.

However, neither club have confirmed the fixture and it is believed that there are some details yet to be agreed before the match can officially be announced.

The Star understands that the friendly will be confirmed by the end of this week.

Rangers, who were last week embarrassingly knocked out of the Europa League last week by part-time Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn, came to Sheffield four years ago for a pre-season game which attracted over 16,000 fans - around half of those backing the visitors.

It is expected that the attendance this time will push 20,000.

Liam Palmer is the only surviving member of the Owls team that beat Rangers in a friendly in 2013

The Owls won that game 1-0 with Michail Antonio scoring the only goal.

Rangers are currently managed by Pedro Caixinha, a compatriot of Wednesday's Portuguese boss Carloss Carvalhal, while the match will be one anticipated by many of the Owls players.

Gary Hooper, Glenn Loovens and Ross Wallace are former Celtic players, while Barry Bannan played for Celtic's youth team before moving to Aston Villa.