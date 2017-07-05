Sheffield Wednesday: Another young Owls player signs new deal

Sheffield Wednesday have pinned down another promising player after agreeing a new contract.

Midfielder Sean Clare is to remain at Hillsborough for another year, joining the growing list of young talent who have pledged their immediate futures to the Owls over the summer months.

Clare was to spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two side Accrington but the spell was cut short in March when he sustained a foot injury against Exeter.

In all, the 20 year-old who joined Wednesday from Nike Academy, made nine appearances for Accrington, scoring once in the 2-2 draw with Wycombe.

Owls U23s coach Neil Thompson said at the time: “In Leagues One and Two it’s a pretty brutal environment so it will have done him the world of good in that respect but unfortunately he’s got himself injured but it all bodes well for next year. It’s a shame for him but it’s part and parcel of football, he’s just got to stay focused on getting fit for next season.”

Now fit, Clare is hoping to push on and make more of a claim for first team action in the coming campaign.

“I’m really happy to get this done, it’s a great place to be and I know there’ll be opportunities to develop my career here," Clare told swfc.co.uk.

“I’ve really enjoyed being here, the club have really helped to bring on my game and also allowed me the opportunities to go out on loan and show people that I’m ready for first team football.”

Clare, who also spent a period on loan at Bury in 2015/16 added: “The loan moves have really helped me, you get a chance to see the real world in a sense, particularly at Accrington last season when I got to play games and play in front of a crowd.

“My aim now is to get myself around the first team here, but if not I’d like a loan move to prove what I can do at first team level again and obviously kick on from there.”

Young players Connor O'Grady, Cameron Dawson and Dan Wallis have already signed extended contracts during the break.