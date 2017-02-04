Sheffield Wednesday: An ugly, forgettable, massive three points - Barry Bannan after win over Wigan Athletic

If Sheffield Wednesday manage to fulfill their ambitions this season, this match will not feature prominently in the end of season DVD.

The 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, played on close to a quagmire of a pitch was not a game for the purists but Ross Wallace's 43rd minute goal meant that Wednesday did what they needed to do and they can move on to the next challenge.

That's how man of the match Barry Bannan was looking at it, too, with the Scottish midfielder, whose form continues to improve game-by-game, describing it as an 'ugly' win but also one that he felt may not have been achieved last season.

"It was ugly, I think that will be going to the back of my mind - I won't be remembering that game," he said. "The main thing is we've got the three points. We've come here, the pitch didn't suit us, I don't think it would have suited Wigan either, and we ground out a result. I think maybe last year we could have drawn that or lost it.

"It's three points, it takes us back into the top six and it was a massive result for us."

MATCH REPORT: Wigan 0 Owls 1 - Wallace with another and Rhodes makes his mark

REACTION: Carvalhal confident that the best is yet to come

Bannan was full of praise for his defensive colleagues who collectively stepped up on a night when the Owls' attacking players were getting little change from a side who actually have one of the best defensive in the Championship, despite their perilous position in the relegation zone.

"You know they are going to launch it at the end, that's what every team does in the last few minutes," added Bannan. "Their big centre back came up and caused us problems but I think the defence were brilliant when called upon.

"They defended brilliantly and I think we've been saying this season, we've been trying to work on things defensively and our clean sheets have been brilliant. That always gives you a chance of winning games when you've got the strikers we've got."