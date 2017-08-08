Sheffield Wednesday: Almen Abdi in line to feature against Chesterfield

Almen Abdi is in contention to play some part in Sheffield Wednesday’s Carabao Cup first round encounter with Chesterfield tonight.

The midfielder sat-out Wednesday’s Championship opener against Preston North End last week due to a long-standing knee injury.

Almen Abdi

Although the knock is still troubling Abdi, head coach Carlos Carvalhal is contemplating giving him some much-needed game time against the Spireites.

Carvalhal told The Star: “Almen is not training regularly with the team but he will be involved in the 18.

“He is not ready to play 90 minutes but he can help the team in part of the game. Almen is training some days and then sometimes he has to stop two days.”

Carvalhal has no fresh injury worries as the Owls chase their first win of the 2017/18 season. Influential midfielder Kieran Lee (hip) and Liam Palmer (Achilles) remain on the sidelines.

“Kieran is doing prevention work,” he said. “He is still with some problems.

“Liam has not recovered and we don’t want to take any risks.

“He is running now. I believe maybe at the end of the week or beginning of next week he will train with the team.”

Wednesday bowed out of the League Cup at the first hurdle last season, losing 2-1 after extra-time to League Two Cambridge United.

After their poor performance and result at Preston, Carvalhal has promised to field a strong side versus the Spireites. Ross Wallace, Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher are all pushing for first-team recalls. Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri may be rested.

“We will play a very strong team,” he said. “We will go step by step and see what we can achieve in the competition.”

Carvalhal has ruled out giving youth a chance at Hillsborough this evening, saying: “We will go with our first-team and we will take the game very seriously.”

Speaking at his press call on Monday lunchtime, Carvalhal strongly denied suggestions of complacency after the team’s woeful showing at Preston. He accepted it was a “bad day” and had no complaints over some of the sell-out 5,700 away contingent booing the team off at the final whistle but has called for calm as the Owls look to bounce back.

Carvalhal said: “We were not happy (with the results) but it is not the end of the world. It was the first game.

“The reality is we didn’t perform well. That is a fact. We have analysed why we didn’t perform so well. We know the reasons. We will try to do better as soon as possible.

“But it is the same coach and players who have had two very good seasons. We don’t wish for these kind of things to happen but we are here to work hard and not create a drama because we lost one game.”

Owls (4-4-2): Wildsmith; Hunt, Lees, Loovens, Pudil or Fox; Wallace or Boyd, Bannan, Jones, Reach; Rhodes, Fletcher or Hooper.

Spireites (3-5-2): Anyon; Wiseman, Hird, Maguire; Barry, Donohue; Weir, Reed, McCourt; O’Grady, Ugwu.