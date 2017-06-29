Sheffield Wednesday: All eyes on Owls ahead of transfer window reopening

It’s nearly the end of June and the Owls have yet to make a breakthrough in the summer transfer market.

Although the window does not officially open until this Saturday, over half of the teams in the Championship have already arranged to sign players prior to that point.

Ross Wallace

Wednesday’s players return for pre-season training on Monday, July 3, so how worried should fans be at their lack of transfer activity?

Boss Carlos Carvalhal wants “four or five” new faces over the summer.

“It is important to get the right pieces in the jigsaw puzzle,” he said. “We know exactly what we need.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Steven Fletcher

History suggests their recruitment drive will soon gather pace.

The Owls acted swiftly and decisively following Carvalhal’s shock appointment at the end of June in 2015. Jack Hunt, Marco Matias, Lewis Price, Ross Wallace, Alex Lopez and Lewis McGugan were all drafted in by mid-July. Full-back Hunt and wide man Wallace remain key components of the team now.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

And Wednesday wasted no time in bolstering their forward line last year, capturing Steven Fletcher on a free transfer on July 1. Things also tend to hot up towards the back end of August at S6. Key personnel have arrived during this period, including Daniel Pudil, Fernando Forestieri, Barry Bannan and Adam Reach. The Owls left it late to add Bannan and Reach to their squad, bringing the duo in on August 31 in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter