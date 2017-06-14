Sheffield Wednesday add another Portuguese side to their pre-season friendly list

Sheffield Wednesday have made another addition to their pre-season fixture schedule this summer.

The Owls will take on Vitoria de Setubal on July 22 in Albufeira (8.00pm) in what will be the second of their games while on a training camp in Portugal.

Wednesday had already agreed to play Portimonense on July 19 and will now meet Carlos Carvalhal's old side a few days later.

The Owls head coach managed Vitoria de Setubal on two separate occasions - the first in 2003 when he led the club back to the Portuguese top flight and then after returning in 2007 took the side to sixth in the Primeira Liga and qualification for the Europa League along with trophy success by way of the Taça da Liga, the Portuguese equivalent of the EFL Cup. They beat firm favourites Sporting Lisbon in the final.

The latest match brings up the number of friendlies to five, so far.

Wednesday’s pre-season programme:

Tuesday 11 July Alfreton Town v Sheffield Wednesday 7.30pm

Saturday 15 July Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday 3.00pm

Monday 17 July Depart for Portugal

Wednesday July 19 Portimonense v Sheffield Wednesday - Estadio Municipal de Portimao 7.00pm

Saturday July 22 Vitoria de Setubal v Sheffield Wednesday - Estádio Municipal de Albufeira 8.00pm

Sunday 23 July Arrive in UK

Tuesday 25 July Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday



