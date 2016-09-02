Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach unfazed over record-breaking price tag

New Owls addition Adam Reach is confident he will justify his hefty price tag over the coming years.

Wednesday fended off strong competition from a string of Championship clubs to snap up the winger for a club-record transfer fee of £5million from Middlesbrough on deadline day. With potential add-ons of £2m, the deal could end up being worth up to £7m.

After ending his seven-year association with Boro, Reach said he doesn’t fear the weight of expectation.

The 23-year-old, primarily a winger but can also be utilised at left-back, told The Star: “I don’t think I will feel too much pressure. I’m confident in myself and I think you’ve got to be.

“As long as the coach and the other players are confident in me, I should do fine.

“Hopefully, as time goes on, I will show the fans that I’m worth whatever the club paid.

“I want to help Sheffield Wednesday get back into the Premier League with my performances and then that money is forgotten about.”

Reach, who spent the majority of last season on loan at Preston North End, making 36 starts and scoring four goals, trained with his new teammates for the first time yesterday, having penned a five-year deal.

“It (the contract) gives me security,” admitted Reach, who has been on the Owls’ radar for some time.

“When you sign a contract of length, it gives you stability but it is also a sign from the club that they really want you and have high hopes for you in the future.

“It is a big confidence boost to sign a contract like that and hopefully I’m here for all five of those years and in that period we can be back in the Premier League and keep moving forward.”

