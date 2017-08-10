Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach tips Owls ace to maintain fine form

Adam Reach has backed Owls teammate Barry Bannan to find the back of the net on a consistent basis this season.

Bannan ended his 11-month goal drought in Wednesday’s resounding Carabao Cup first round victory over Chesterfield in midweek.

Barry Bannan celebrates his goal against Chesterfield

The Scotland international’s sublime second half strike capped a superb individual performance as the Owls cruised into the second round of the competition.

Reach said: “Baz, playing in more of an advanced role, showed everyone that he is a quality player and a player of his quality should be scoring goals like that.

“And I am fully confident that he will be close to double figures if he plays in those positions as he’s a great player.”

Wednesday will be seeking their first Championship points of the season when they welcome Queens Park Rangers to Hillsborough this weekend.

“Back-to-back wins would be lovely and it is an added influence on Saturday because it is the league and three points up for grabs,” said winger Reach. “But we have the quality to beat anyone. It was not our day at Preston, but I am sure it will be our day on Saturday and I am sure we will be stronger than them and get the three points.

“When you have had a positive result, you always want to come back and play at home again. The attendance will be much higher because it is a league game and the weekend and I am sure that the fans will come in their numbers and cheer us on - especially the ones who were here. They will know how well we did play and they will bring their confidence and support on Saturday and that will fire us up.”

