Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach ‘should be in the Premier League’

Carlos Carvalhal says Sheffield Wednesday record signing Adam Reach should be plying his trade in the Premier League.

The left-sided player has already made a positive impression at Hillsborough after just a couple of appearances in a Wednesday shirt, with his skills on the flank, drawing early comparisons with other famous wingers to pull on the blue and white.

Owls Adam Reach on his full Wednesday debut....Pic Steve Ellis

Carvalhal admitted he is not surprised by the way Reach, for whom the Owls paid Middlesbrough £5 million on transfer deadline day, has begun his career at S6, stating that the 23 year-old has the ability to be playing among the elite in the top flight.

“It is not a surprise (how well Reach has started),” said Carvalhal. “He’s a massive player to us. He’s 23, English and is a player who has the quality to play in the Premier League.

“He will be big value to the club in the future. He increases the value of our team and it was easy to see that the first time he touched the ball.

“He is very competent, has a good left foot and is very elegant with the ball.

“The ball is not strange to him. It is like the ball belongs to the body when he touches it. He has pace and is a very, very good player.”

Wednesday travel to Birmingham today to take on a City side who have started the season well, including a 3-0 win over Norwich City in their last home game

“We played there last year and won 2-1 in a very tough game,” added Carvalhal. “We know it will be tough for both teams.

“They are in good shape and so are we.” Owls: P43