Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach can be a match-winner for Owls, believes Liam Palmer

Wednesday are in good shape after a big summer recruitment drive.

That is the verdict of Liam Palmer as the Owls get ready to face Championship new boys Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough today.

Wednesday have increased competition for places, bringing in nine new faces.

And right-back Palmer said: “With every player who comes through the door, they are always going to add something different. The manager wants healthy competition in every position. (Adam) Reach and Urby (Emanuelson) have come in, great players, and had no problems slotting in and watching how we do things.

“Instantly you can see Urby has that quality, it’s evident from day one doing the five-a-sides.

“He has great pedigree and hopefully he can use that experience all over the pitch, not just defence but the attacking side too, I know he likes to get forward.

“With Adam, for example, he was one of the toughest opponents I have come up against in the league. He is direct, quick, good at crossing, has an eye for an assist and hopefully a goal.

“Also David Jones, you saw him sit in front of the back four at Brentford, that’s probably something we haven’t done in the weeks before. He did great.

“Everyone has something they can bring to the team, makes us more of a threat, and more flexible.”

Reach, brought in for a club-record £5m fee on deadline day, could make his Owls debut this afternoon.

Palmer said: “Adam is a great down-to-earth lad, in training you can see his touch and acceleration, he has a bit of skill.

“As a fellow player, it’s great to see him coming in.

“I played against him against Middlesbrough a couple of times, the season before last, and he was really good.

“I think he can be a key player in unlocking defences, a match-winning type player - not to put any pressure on him.”

Worksop-born Palmer impressed last time out as Wednesday secured a 1-1 draw at Brentford. It was the 24-year-old’s first league start of the campaign, with Jack Hunt dropping to the bench.

“Whenever I am picked, I will give 100 per cent,” he said. “Jack is a very good player, I can learn things off him, he learns bits off me. We work together, always talking, and get on really well, which is always important.

“There’s no sort of animosity between us. We are both trying to be ready when called upon.

“It’s up to the manager who he picks, whether that’s because of the opposition - if we are home or away - but overall that can only benefit the team, if he things we have certain attributes which work better in certain games.”

