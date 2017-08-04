Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach aims to upset old club

Adam Reach is itching to put one over his old club Preston North End when the Owls kick off their Championship campaign at Deepdale tomorrow.

The trip to Lancashire will bring back fond memories for Reach, who grabbed a late equaliser in the last meeting between the two sides in December.

He told The Star: “It is always nice to go back to a place where you’ve played and scored.

“Hopefully I can score again and be on a winning side this time.”

Reach spent the majority of the 2015/16 season with the Lilywhites, racking up 36 appearances and scoring four goals.

The talented left-sided player was on Preston’s radar last summer but Wednesday swooped in to snap him up in a £5m deal on deadline day at the end of August.

The 24-year-old, who has been in sparkling form in pre-season for Wednesday, is refusing to take the Lilywhites lightly. The fixture represents Alex Neil’s first match in charge of Preston. The Scot replaced Simon Grayson, who left to join Sunderland, in early July.

Reach said: “It will be a tough game. They have a new manager and will be trying to build on a couple of successful seasons.

“But we need to get off to a good start. We need to get the three points no matter what.”

He has stayed in touch with “a few” of his former Preston teammates.

“I still speak to a few of the lads there,” said Reach. “Preston will do well again because they have got a good squad and brought in a good manager to replace Simon.

“They will be looking to get off to a good start in front of their home fans. If we play anywhere near our best on the day, which I think we will, we will come away with three points.”

Lilywhites officials are expecting a bumper crowd, with the Owls having sold-out their 5,700 allocation in less than three days.

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, who will be without the services of full-back Liam Palmer (Achilles), said: “We have not won there in the two years. It is a good challenge. They are a good team. We know the players and the coach likes to play football with quality.

“We respect them a lot and will try to fight for the three points. There are no easy teams in this competition.”

Meanwhile, summer signings Jordan Rhodes and George Boyd will wear shirt numbers 7 and 21 respectively this season.

