Sheffield Wednesday: 'Absolutely fantastic' - Carlos Carvalhal's praise for Owls after win over Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal hailed his players' performances as 'absolutely fantastic' after an impressive display saw the Owls beat Championship high-flyers Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Wednesday chose the perfect night to turn in their best showing of the season, with Glenn Loovens popping up with the game's only goal and his first for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate after beating Newcastle United

While the 1-0 success points to a tight contest, in truth, the Owls could have had a few more but for a stunning performance by United goalkeeper Karl Darlow who pulled off a string of excellent saves to twice deny Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri.

"I said before the game we are Sheffield Wednesday, we have a brand and we always fight for the three points," said Carvalhal. "We played absolutely fantastic.

We kept the ball well and were a threat to Newcastle's goal all the time. We created clear chances to score, my players were fantastic and deserve the three points.

"Newcastle's best player was their goalkeeper. He made three or four fantastic saves."

While obviously delighted with the victory, which cemented Wednesday's place in the top six, Carvalhal was careful not to get too excited by the result at this, the midway point of the campaign.

"It was an important win. We deserved the win, playing against the strongest team in the competition," he added. "We prepared very well for the game, we have a way to play, we have big principles and are not an easy team to play against

"We go step by step, game by game and let's see what position we will achieve in May."