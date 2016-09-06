Sheffield Wednesday: A longer deal and Owls in the Premier League - Urby Emanuelson outlines his ambitions

Sheffield Wednesday’s latest signing Urby Emanuelson has set his sights on a long-term deal at Hillsborough after agreeing a one-year contract.

The former Ajax and AC Milan midfielder, who has been signed to challenge Daniel Pudil for a place at left-back in the Owls line-up, attempted to negotiate an extra year during talks over the move, before settling on one season.

Now, the 30 year-old is keen to show what he is capable of in a bid to lengthen his stay in South Yorkshire.

“I wanted two years but they wanted one plus one,” admitted Emanuelson.

“We negotiated about it. We ended up with a one year. I would have preferred a longer deal but I’m happy with what I have.”

The Dutch international, who made just 11 appearances at his last club, Verona, added: “I want to repay the people who got me here and have confidence in me.

“It is time for me to pay them back and we will see how things go in the season.

“I want to play my games and hopefully I will get a longer deal. But that is something for the future.

“For now, I’m just happy to be here and that I am part of a group again. I’m ready to work.”

Emanuelson’s arrival at Sheffield Wednesday marks a return to English football after a three-year gap.

He spent half a season on loan at Fulham in 2013 and is delighted to be making a move back to these shores, using the switch as a way of proving his worth having played in just 22 competitive games since that spell at Craven Cottage.

“I always wanted to (come back to England),” he said.

“I had a great time at Fulham. I really loved it there with the team and the people. I always think about my time there.

“I’m really happy to be back in England.

“It feels great and hopefully we can go a division higher.

“I just want to show my qualities. I haven’t played a lot of games over the last year so I’m just happy to be here.”