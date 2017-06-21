Sheffield Wednesday: 2017/18 FULL fixture list - When is the first Steel City derby?

Sheffield Wednesday will kick off their Championship campaign with a trip to Preston North End on Saturday, August 5.

The Owls, play-off semi-finalists last year, were held to a 1-1 draw at Deepdale last season, with Lilywhites old boy Adam Reach grabbing a last-gasp equaliser.

Carlos Carvalhal's side will then play three matches on the spin at home. After hosting Chesterfield in the first round of the League Cup, Wednesday entertain Queens Park Rangers on August 12 followed by a Hillsborough tussle with Sunderland, who finished bottom of the Premier League last term.

The Owls round off a busy August schedule with back-to-back away trips to Fulham and Burton Albion.

The Steel City derbies will be back next season and the first clash takes place at S6 on September 23. Wednesday will travel to Bramall Lane for the reverse fixture on January 13.

Over the Christmas period, Wednesday welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough on Saturday, December 23 followed by a Boxing Day trip to Nottingham Forest.

Their final match of 2017 sees them travel to Brentford on Saturday, December 30. The Owls entertain Burton Albion on New Year's Day.

Wednesday end their season with a home assignment against Norwich City on Sunday, May 6.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

August

Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 5 Aug 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers Sat 12 Aug 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland Tue 15 Aug 19:45

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 19 Aug 15:00

Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 26 Aug 15:00

September 2017

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest Sat 9 Sep 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford Tue 12 Sep 19:45

Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 16 Sep 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United Sat 23 Sep 15:00

Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday Tue 26 Sep 19:45

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United Sat 30 Sep 15:00

October 2017

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 14 Oct 15:00

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 21 Oct 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley Sat 28 Oct 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall Tue 31 Oct 19:45

November 2017

Aston Villa v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 4 Nov 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City Sat 18 Nov 15:00

Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday Tue 21 Nov 19:45

Reading v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 25 Nov 15:00

December 2017

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City Sat 2 Dec 15:00

Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 9 Dec 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Wolverhampton Wanderers Sat 16 Dec 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough Sat 23 Dec 15:00

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday Tue 26 Dec 15:00

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 30 Dec 15:00

January 2018

Sheffield Wednesday v Burton Albion Mon 1 Jan 15:00

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 13 Jan 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City Sat 20 Jan 15:00

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 27 Jan 15:00

February 2018

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City Sat 3 Feb 15:00

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 10 Feb 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County Sat 17 Feb 15:00

Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday Tue 20 Feb 19:45

Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa Sat 24 Feb 15:00

March 2018

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 3 Mar 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town Tue 6 Mar 19:45

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers Sat 10 Mar 15:00

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 17 Mar 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End Sat 31 Mar 15:00

April 2018

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday Mon 2 Apr 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham Sat 7 Apr 15:00

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday Tue 10 Apr 19:45

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 14 Apr 15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Reading Sat 21 Apr 15:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday Sat 28 Apr 15:00

May 2018

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City Sun 6 May 12:30