Sheffield Wednesday: 2017/18 fixtures - When is the first Steel City derby?

Sheffield Wednesday will kick off their Championship campaign with a trip to Preston North End on Saturday, August 5.

The Owls, play-off semi-finalists last year, were held to a 1-1 draw at Deepdale last season, with Lilywhites old boy Adam Reach grabbing a last-gasp equaliser.

Carlos Carvalhal's side will then play three matches on the spin at home. After hosting Chesterfield in the first round of the League Cup, Wednesday entertain Queens Park Rangers on August 12 followed by a Hillsborough tussle with Sunderland, who finished bottom of the Premier League last term.

The Owls round off a busy August schedule with back-to-back away trips to Fulham and Burton Albion.

The Steel City derbies will be back next season and the first clash takes place at S6 on September 23. Wednesday will travel to Bramall Lane for the reverse fixture on January 13.

Over the Christmas period, Wednesday welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough on Saturday, December 23 followed by a Boxing Day trip to Nottingham Forest.

Their final match of 2017 sees them travel to Brentford on Saturday, December 30. The Owls entertain Burton Albion on New Year's Day.

Wednesday end their season with a home assignment against Norwich City on Sunday, May 6.

