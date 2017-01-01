Sheffield Wednesday: 2016 was 'fantastic' lets make 2017 even better - Carlos Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday head coach has called on his players to go a step further in 2017 after what he called a 'fantastic' 2016 for the Owls.

Wednesday showed that after years in the wilderness that they are, as the fans would chant, 'on their way back' after an impressive year which saw them march on Wembley, only to lose to Hull City in their attempt to finally reclaim a place in the Premier League.

The year was littered with superb performances and Carvalhal recognised that the club has made huge strides, but wants to see further progression over 2017.

WATCH

Video: Relive the incredible atmosphere as Sheffield Wednesday fans had Wembley rocking



"We are in very good shape. The month of December was good and we won a lot of points," he said following Saturday's point at Preston North End which was snatched thanks to an injury time goal by Adam Reach.

"It has been a fantastic year for Sheffield Wednesday with the play-offs and some important victories. If you compare with the previous years, we understand that Sheffield Wednesday are at another level in this moment and we are happy about that.

"I wish in 2017 we can do one more step."